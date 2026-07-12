God of War: Laufey will get a physical release with a disc

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During Sony's "not-E3" event, they announced the next installment in the God of War saga. This time, however, we won't be playing as Kratos; instead, we'll take on the role of a female god named Laufey (Faye).

Although we got a decent look at the title and were treated to a few screenshots, we still don't really know when it will be released - or even in which year. Many probably assumed it would be in 2027, and that seems to be the case now that Sony Santa Monica has indirectly confirmed it.

Via X, they state that God of War: Laufey "will be available on disc." Given that Sony recently confirmed it will stop releasing games on disc starting in January 2028, this reasonably implies that the game will also be released before then. It will thus be one of the last (perhaps even the very last, depending on when it comes out during the year) games for which Sony will ever release a proper physical edition.