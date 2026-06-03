God of War Laufey revealed, Faye takes centre stage

Sony wrapped up tonight's State of Play with a bang by unveiling the next major chapter in the God of War series. The twist? Kratos has stepped aside in favour of Laufey, also known simply as Faye and the mother of Atreus.

God of War Laufey is once again being developed by the award-winning Santa Monica Studio, with Cory Barlog as one of the leading creative forces behind the project. The trailer offered a first look at an adventure that appears to take place parallel to or after the events of the latest games, while also exploring new aspects of the series' mythology.

The trailer also featured several intriguing companions and environments inspired by various mythologies, with both Egyptian and Asian influences making their presence felt.

No specific release date was revealed, however. Instead, we were treated to a substantial trailer packed with 20 minutes of pure gameplay, and it's clear that the focus this time is on faster movement, more acrobatic combat, and the use of magic rather than sheer brute force.

Are you looking forward to this new adventure with Faye?