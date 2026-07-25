God of War Laufey gets a release date

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There has been no shortage of rumours and speculation, but at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Sony finally confirmed that God of War Laufey will launch on PlayStation 5 on 16th of February 2027.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier had previously predicted that God of War Laufey could arrive as early as the beginning of 2027, pointing to either February or March. As it turns out, he was pretty much spot on.

The game was first unveiled with a gameplay trailer during Sony's State of Play showcase back in June. Unfortunately, the release date announcement wasn't accompanied by a new trailer, so you'll have to make do with the gameplay footage from the State of Play presentation below.