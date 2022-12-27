God of War Kratos Voice Actor Sets New World Record

HQ

The voice actor for Kratos in 2018's God of War and God of War: Ragnarok has set a world record for the longest awards show acceptance speech. Christopher Judge was praised widely for his performance as Kratos, earning a nomination at The Game Awards 2018 and 2022 for the Best Performance category.

In 2022 he took home the prize, and it seemed the years of waiting had caused him to draw up quite the acceptance speech for his eventual win, as the actor went on to talk for just under 8 minutes.

This blasted away the previous record, which was 5 minutes and 30 seconds and held by Greer Garson. Should Judge's speech be recognised by Guinness World Records, he might have another accolade as well as the Best Performance trophy to take home from The Game Awards.