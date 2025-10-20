God of War Kratos casting call leaks online

HQ

Even if filming is set to start next year, it seems Amazon Prime Video's God of War series still has some pretty big roles to cast. Kratos, Atreus, Odin, and more still haven't been found by the streamer, which has lead to known leaker and credible insider Daniel Richtman to obtain the casting calls for the aforementioned roles.

While Richtman's posts are locked behind his Patreon, a Reddit discussion also helps us understand just what Amazon is looking for in its God of War leads. Amazon wants a male in his 40s to 60s to play Kratos, with the role demanding "intense physicality, hand-to-hand combat, and possible nudity."

The parts of both Kratos and Atreus are open to any ethnicity, but we'd imagine once one of them is locked in, the other will be of the same ethnicity, because well, they're father and son. What's quite interesting is the addition of Odin and Sif in the casting list for the God of War series. As Amazon's show will be based off the Norse saga of Kratos' journey, this isn't necessarily surprising, but those characters don't appear until Ragnarök in the games.

Also, while every cast member is noted as a series regular, the call for Atreus only notes them as being a one-year series regular, meaning there's the possibility for a recast of an older Atreus later down the line. Sorry, kid Atreus.