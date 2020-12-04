God of War is now in Fortnite

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday, I wrote about Sony's mysterious teaser and the leaks that made it seem like Kratos from God of War would join Fortnite very soon, and we didn't have to wait long for it to happen.

Epic Games and Sony haven't just given us the trailer at the top to confirm that Fortnite Kratos is indeed real, but also made both him and special God of War items available in the shop right now. Because our ash-covered and bearded friend isn't coming empty handed. You can also purchase the Leviathan axe (with a built-in emote that makes it freeze), his shield as a glider and even Mimir as a back bling. These neat things can be bought bundled for 2200 V-Bucks or separately for quite a lot more.

Those of you who've been lucky enough to get a PlayStation 5 even have an extra goodie in store, as using Kratos on Sony's newest console will give you a version of him with golden armour. Now, go kill Mancake and crew, BOY!