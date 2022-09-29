God of War developer Cory Barlog makes a difference between critique and harassment

HQ

Cory Barlog is known as the face of God of War development, and he has things to say about a lot of things. Now he has given his own take about what is critique, and what is just plain harassment. In short "critique is good. Harassment is bullsh*t".

Way too often passionate fans seem to forget, that they are giving critique (or harassing) real people, who have spent years making those games. That's why there is a difference between critique and harassment.

Barlog is referring to a Twitter comment, that has already been deleted. But safe to say, that the comment must have been pretty brutal. Let us all remember, that game developers are people too.

God of War: Ragnarök is coming out on November 9, 2022.