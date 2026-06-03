God of War creator: "The new God of War looks terrible and it's not going to sell well"

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Sony's stream on Tuesday evening seems to have left most people satisfied, not least thanks to a slightly slower pace that gave the games a chance to take center stage. The game that received the most attention was the last one: God of War: Laufey, which was announced, shown, and confirmed to be releasing "soon."

No matter how you look at it, it seems set to be an incredibly technically polished adventure, but Kratos has to step aside here while Faye takes over the lead role. Judging by comments online, many seem satisfied, but not everyone. One of the most critical voices is that of the creator of the entire God of War series, David Jaffe, who stated in a livestream that it looks absolutely terrible.

One of the things he seems to have the most trouble with is that it no longer feels like a God of War game:

"The God of War thing, though. If it wasn't called God of War, this feels like one of those trailers that someone has to remind you about and then you're like 'oh yeah I remember that's kind of cool'.

It's God of War... I'm not hyped for it but of course I'm going to play it and I'm going to stream it and talk about it..."

He then pulls out the big sledgehammer and slams the game to smithereens, explaining that in addition to being horrible, it's also going to flop commercially:

"I think it's terrible. I mean... I think it's terrible. I don't think it's going to sell what they need it to sell."

Find out more about God of War: Laufey here (and check out the trailer). What do you think of the game and Jaffe's take on it?