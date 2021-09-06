God of War creator really want to play Halo infinite

HQ

After a 13 months long delay, Halo Infinite is finally set to launch on December 8. And we're really looking forward to this, as is a lot of others. Like the God of War creator Cory Barlog.

During the weekend, he revealed on Twitter that he has now purchased an Xbox Series X and tweeted "halo infinite [...waiting...]" followed by an emoji heart and a photo of his new console. Eagle eyed followers noted that there's also something that looks like a Zelda Tri-Force in the background, so Barlog seems to be one of these folks who plays games for fun instead of caring which hardware that runs them.

It has during the last couple of years become increasingly more common amongst both developers and console makers to be polite towards each other, setting a good example for the community. We're glad to see this trend continue.

Thanks GameRant