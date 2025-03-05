God of War composer on Sony Santa Monica: "I would work there again in a heartbeat"

HQ

God of War and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power composer Bear McCreary has a storied career in film, movies, and gaming music. After more than 20 years making our favourite tracks and themes, it's difficult to find a universe he hasn't had the chance to play around in.

In a recent interview with Gamereactor, McCreary describes it as "an embarrassment of riches." But, when asked if there were any collaborators or IPs he'd love to work with again, he shared some praise for the God of War studio Sony Santa Monica.

"Sony Santa Monica are definitely among my favourite collaborators," McCreary said. "They're just wonderful people. Over the years, they've really made me feel like a part of the team there, even though there are people there that have been working on God of War for 20 years."

"I say to them, I'm a newbie, and they're like, you've been working here for 11 or 12 years. I'm not one of the old-timers, but I'm getting there," he continued. "I love working there. I would work there again in a heartbeat."

McCreary also highlighted working with the Marvel and Star Wars IPs as some major highlights. For something like God of War, though, it's hard to imagine the games without McCreary's signature sound. There are rumours of Sony Santa Monica working on another God of War, and if they turn out to be true, we're hoping that McCreary will be available for the soundtrack.

Check out our full Bear McCreary interview here.