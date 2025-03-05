God of War composer Bear McCreary wants to make a Mega Man soundtrack

HQ

Considering he has worked on some of the biggest franchises, shows, movies, and games in the world, you might think composer Bear McCreary doesn't have many dream projects yet. But, there's one game he'd love to do a soundtrack for, and it's Mega Man.

Speaking to us in a recent interview, McCreary said at first that his dream was to do Lord of the Rings, something he currently works on through Amazon's The Rings of Power TV series. He then said "honestly, the pie-in-the-sky dream for me is a game one. I would love to score a Mega Man game."

"Mega Man 2 is the thing that got me into game music. I want Capcom to go back and make another Mega Man game," he continued. "In fact, if you listen to a song on my Singularity record called Redshift, Redshift is built from samples that I pulled off NES hardware, Nintendo hardware. Redshift is what my Mega Man score would sound like."

The Singularity is McCreary's new rock record, in which he collaborates with lots of famous artists. He's taking the record on tour along with his music from movies, TV, and games and you can read more about that and his career in our interview here.