God of War and God of War: Ragnarök earned over $1.4 billion in revenue

If you were wondering why we got not one but two major God of War announcements from Sony last week, as well as a rumoured upcoming reveal slated for later this year, then here's your answer. It appears that both recent God of War games have made more than $1.4 billion for Sony in revenue.

This comes from Rich Fleider, a senior managing producer of art at Sony Santa Monica. On an update to his LinkedIn profile (via GamingBolt), Fleider shared some intriguing information about the games he's worked on. There, we see the $1.4 billion figure from God of War and its 2022 sequel, which is a figure he saw achieved while still working at Sony Santa Monica.

Fleider is no longer with the studio, currently looking for work as so many other game developers are right now. He finished working at Sony Santa Monica in 2023, as per his LinkedIn, meaning that the revenue figure for God of War and God of War: Ragnarök could have soared beyond the $1.4 billion figure he mentions. It's little wonder then, why Sony puts so much stock in this long-lasting IP.