God of War 20th anniversary celebrated with new huge vinyl collection

HQ

While we might not have a new game announcement to celebrate, God of War's 20th anniversary isn't leaving fans with nothing to get excited about. Instead, they've got a massive collection of vinyls, celebrating the legendary music from the franchise.

Featuring 150 tracks, the God of War 20th Anniversary Collection comes with a limited edition colour variant and sleeve, alongside music from both the original trilogy of God of War games and the newer Norse saga, as well as some selections from other games and works.

The full anniversary collection will cost you £250, but you can buy the music from the first three games separately, costing £36 each. Pre-orders are available now, and shipping is expected to take place around October, if you're looking to snag one of these boxsets for yourself.

This is an ad: