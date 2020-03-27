God Eater 3 just received its 2.50 update

Earlier today, Bandai Namco released the update 2.50 for God Eater 3, bringing new character episode "Traversing the Past: Episode Ein" to the game. This is also confirmed to be the final update. With the new content, the producer Yuya Tomiyama wanted to thank all the fans, here's what he said:

"One year and two months have passed since the release of the PlayStation 4 and PC versions and eight months have passed since the release on Nintendo Switch. Thank you so much for playing God Eater 3 for long."

He also mentioned that the team have received 3,185 pieces of feedback in total from all over the world, and they have read all the opinions and delivered content updates for God Eater 3 upon the ideas from fans.

"We have been able to keep updating God Eater 3 until now thanks to your feedback through the opinion box, supportive comments and fan artwork posted on social channels.

I am really glad if you developed bigger love for GOD EATER 3 with these updates. Please keep supporting everyone in Chrysanthemum!"

Below you can find the patch note:

Mission

●Additional episode "Traversing the Past" ~ Episode Ein~ has been added

●New extra mission has been added featuring new Aragami "Ashwrought Aragami Regalia Balmung"

●New mission in "Challenge to the Hounds" has been added

●New certification missions 47-50 have been added

●New time attack missions EX23-EX26 have been added

●New special mission has been added

●New "Crimson Ashland Missions" has been added where ash anomalies constantly shift and change. (Highly difficult mission with higher appearance ratio of Abandoned God Arcs with +2)

Aragami

●New Aragami "Ashwrought Aragami Regalia Balmung" has been added

System

●New tracks have been added to Juke Box.

●New costumes and accessories have been added

●The cap of God Arc parts "+" has been raised to 60 (after finishing "Traversing the Past" ~Episode Ein~)

●New skills of Abandoned God Arc have been added

Balance Adjustment

●Burst Plugin "Combo Master" has been adjusted to be activated in the combos below:

> Long Blade: Zero Stance -> □△ combo

> All God Arc parts: Aerial attack -> Dive -> Aerial attack