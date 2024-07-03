Goblin Slayer - Another Adventurer - Nightmare Feast announced for Switch

The manga and anime Goblin Slayer may not be that well known in the West, but it has its audience and despite nine years, it continues to provide new content.

Earlier this year, the series made the leap to the gaming world with the launch of Goblin Slayer - Another Adventurer - Nightmare Feast on Steam, and this fall more people will get the chance to try this Fire Emblem-like role-playing game. Publisher Red Art Games announces that a Switch edition is on the way (also physical) with premiere on October 25.

You can watch the trailer for this new edition below.