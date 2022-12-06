'Goblin Mode' has been named as the Oxford Word of the Year

HQ

It's that time of the year again when Oxford names its Word of the Year. Generally speaking, this usually sees some pop-cultural term getting credited, as it takes the world by storm at some point over the year, and while many will likely assume that this year's recipient would be Metaverse, that term actually stumbled in the votes and lost to none other than 'Goblin Mode'.

For those who are unaware of what this means, Oxford describes the term as "a slang term, often used in the expressions 'in goblin mode' or 'to go goblin mode' - is 'a type of behaviour which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.'"

Goblin Mode beat out Metaverse and #IStandWith by absolutely crushing the polls, with PCGamer reporting that 93% of the total votes went to the term, leaving just a measly 7% to be split between the runner-up and third placing term.

Seems like a pretty fitting time for the term to win as no doubt many of us will be looking to go full Goblin Mode over the coming holiday period.