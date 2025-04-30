Goat Simulator: The Card Game's Kickstarter campaign is now live

HQ

Coffee Stain North and its tabletop card game making partner MOOD Publishing has just launched the official Kickstarter for Goat Simulator: The Card Game. The campaign is now live, enabling fans to pledge their interest in supporting the creation of the physical game, which comes in one of three tiers, each of which include an actual version of the card game.

The Kickstarter will be running until May 20 and will be looking to reflect the success that Coffee Stain and MOOD has seen in the past with Deep Rock Galactic: The Board Game and Valheim: The Board Game, with the former even beating its initial funding goal by 1000%.

Goat Simulator: The Card Game is designed to be a more child-friendly experience with more streamlined and simplified mechanics. It will still be chaotic and crazy, but it's designed for quicker action that revolves less around reading and deep strategic knowhow.

The Kickstarter will offer three tiers of support, ranging from €20 to €50. As for what these are and how they differ, we're told in a press release:

€20 - Retail Edition



The baaaa-se game in all its goaty glory!



€30 - Exclusive Box Edition



A shiny themed tin box edition that comes with both the base game and exclusive card packs!



€50 - Exclusive Box Edition & Add-ons



For the ultra Goat Simulator fans out there! Includes the Exclusive Box Edition items as well as wooden jetons, a neoprene play mat, and a larger version of the throwable plushie!



You can head to the Kickstarter page here to pledge and also learn more about this wacky physical card game.