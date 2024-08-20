Goat Simulator Remastered has been announced with Gamescom's most fun-filled trailer

Warcraft 3, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim and Grand Theft Auto are three questionable remasters from recent years that get a beating in the announcement trailer for Goat Simulator Remastered. The self-consciousness as well as the accuracy is great at Coffee Stain Studios, and whether or not you're the least bit keen on role-playing goats, the trailer (which you can see below) is a must watch.

Whether the developers themselves do more right with their re-release of the decade-old goat simulator, time will tell later this year, when Goat Simulator Remastered is released for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series.