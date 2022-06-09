Cookies

Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 to launch this fall

It's coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Coffee Stain Studios just made some waves during Summer Game Fest by announcing the threequel to Goat Simulator. That's right, Goat Simulator 3 has been announced and will officially be coming as soon as fall 2022 this year.

As for which platforms the game will be arriving on, we're told that it will be available on PC (via the Epic Games Store) and also on PlayStation and Xbox. Check out the announcement trailer below.

Goat Simulator 3

