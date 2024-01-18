Goat Simulator 3 to launch on Steam in mid-February

HQ

When Goat Simulator 3, the sequel to Goat Simulator was announced (yes, the sequel as there is no Goat Simulator 2), it was revealed to be an Epic Games Store exclusive for PC players. However, late last year it was confirmed that it would be finally shaking that exclusivity and coming to Steam in early 2024.

Now that we're a few weeks into 2024, Coffee Stain has confirmed the exact date that Steam players can look forward to checking out the daft title, as Goat Simulator 3 will be coming to Valve's platform on February 15, 2024.

This version of the game won't just be the base Goat Simulator 3, as it will also include all previous seasonal content updates bundled into it, so that Steam players can catch up and enjoy what other platforms have been experiencing since its actual debut over a year ago.

