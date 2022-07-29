Cookies

Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 to launch in November

Pre-orders for the game are now live.

Coffee Stain has announced that the upcoming sequel (that is named as a threequel), Goat Simulator 3 will officially be launching this November. Set to arrive on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, we're told that the game will be debuting on November 17, and that with this date announcement in mind, pre-orders for the game, both physically and digitally, are now open.

Alongside this, Coffee Stain has lifted the curtain on the various editions of Goat Simulator 3 that will be available. The Pre-Udder Edition will include the game and some "jiggly" pre-order gear. On the other hand, the Digital Downgrade Edition will come with various remastered content from Goat Simulator's past.

Those looking for something more substantial can check out the Goat In A Box Edition, which comes with this array of goodies:

Physical contents


  • Copy of the game

  • Custom Goat Box

  • Goat Plushie

  • Steelbook

  • 3 Postcards

  • Double Sided Poster

Digital contents


  • Game & Soundtrack Discs

  • Pre-Udder Gear

  • Remastered Skins and Gear: Old School Pilgor, MMO, GoatZ, Waste of Space, PayDay

  • Digital Soundtrack

  • 3D Printing Files (PC only)

Check out the new trailer for the game below.

Goat Simulator 3

