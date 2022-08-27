Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Goat Simulator 3 shown off in crazy new trailer

The sequel will be coming in just a few months.

Goat Simulator 3 was announced earlier this summer at Summer Game Fest, and the fact that it's a three is interesting considering there's actually no official sequel numbered two. But just as goats in general don't seem to care much about things, neither do the Swedish developers.

During Gamescon Opening Night, a new, absolutely insane gameplay trailer was shown off and there looks to be a lot going on in Goat Simulator 3. Mostly it's about creating chaos of course, but that probably goes without saying. We already know that the game will be released on the 17th of November and we can once again live like a goat with all that entails.

