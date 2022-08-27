Goat Simulator 3 shown off in crazy new trailer

HQ

Goat Simulator 3 was announced earlier this summer at Summer Game Fest, and the fact that it's a three is interesting considering there's actually no official sequel numbered two. But just as goats in general don't seem to care much about things, neither do the Swedish developers.

During Gamescon Opening Night, a new, absolutely insane gameplay trailer was shown off and there looks to be a lot going on in Goat Simulator 3. Mostly it's about creating chaos of course, but that probably goes without saying. We already know that the game will be released on the 17th of November and we can once again live like a goat with all that entails.