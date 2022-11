HQ

Goat Simulator was released back in 2014 and instantly became a huge hit. It was considered a crazy but good game back then, and yesterday it was finally time to release the first sequel.

To fit the crazy theme, it is aptly named Goat Simulator 3 (no, there is no Goat Simulator 2) and we've gotten the launch trailer for your viewing pleasure. Let's just say describing it isn't easy. Check it all out below. It almost makes the first game look like a bone dry and hyper realistic simulator.