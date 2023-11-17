Goat Simulator 3 is coming to Steam early next year

HQ

Following its debut as an Epic Games Store PC exclusive, Goat Simulator 3 will soon also be making its debut on Steam. Coffee Stain has announced that the daft platformer will be coming to the additional PC store as soon as early next year.

We're told that Goat Simulator 3, which is actually the second game in the series, will be arriving on Steam with every piece of post-launch content that has arrived since the title debuted in late 2022. That means Steam players will get access to a whole slew of goats, gear, missions, secrets and more, as well as all future updates that are planned for the game.

There is no word exactly on when Goat Simulator 3 will come to Steam, as right now all we are told is that it's planned for early 2024. The game is currently available elsewhere on the Epic Games Store, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and will also be coming to mobile platforms in the future.