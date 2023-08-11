Goat Simulator 3 gives you the chance to add your own gear into the game

HQ

If you're a Goat Simulator 3 player, you might have an idea for a new piece of gear that could really change the game. If that sounds like you, the Pilgor's Prototypes update should be right up your alley.

Releasing today, the update will give fans until the 11th of September to come up with their own designs for gear. The top 3 will then have their designs implemented into the game, as well as a deluxe edition of Goat Simulator 3 and a real-life goat kit.

The first prize winner also gets a choice between an Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Santiago Ferrero, Creative Director at Coffee Stain North, said the following regarding the new update: "We know the players that love Goat Sim 3, REALLY love Goat Sim 3 (possibly even more than us) so we want to offer a chance to immortalise some of their crazy ideas in the game. The crazier the better! That's how we design everything, and it's worked pretty well for us so far. Good luck to everyone who enters, we're all very excited to see your weird and wonderful creations."

