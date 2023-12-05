Goat Simulator 3 arrives on mobile platforms today

HQ

Coffee Stain has announced that the previously and recently revealed mobile version of Goat Simulator 3 will actually be launching as soon as... today!

Following the former news that simply revealed that game was on its way, the developer and publisher has now decided to simply release the iOS and Android versions of the game, with it available to play as of this very moment.

To coincide with this surprise news, Coffee Stain has released a launch trailer for the mobile version of the game, which you can check out in full below. But before you do that, if you haven't already, be sure to check out our thoughts on Goat Simulator 3 right here in our review of the game.