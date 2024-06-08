Goat Simulator 3 announces first DLC, Multiverse of Nonsense

HQ

Coffee Stain has continued to expand its portfolio of games in development, and few studios seem more in tune with their fans than the Swedes, despite their best-known title being the wacky Goat Simulator, which now continues with its direct sequel, Goat Simulator 3.

The simulator of... come on, the game of being a goat and turning the world into your own amusement park is going to expand to the far reaches of the Multiverse. It was just announced at the PC Gaming Show that Goat Simulator 3's first DLC, Multiverse of Nonsense, is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Game Pass on 19 June.

The official synopsis reads:

"Multiverse of Nonsense takes place in an entirely new world for players to explore - from a cartoon town, to a metropolis where goats are humans and humans are goats, and a mythological mountaintop city where we're sure no other games have ever thought to make their setting, ever. While there'll be plenty of time to explore this huge new sandbox, the DLC will also take players through a linear story in which they'll need to collect a series of gems by visiting a variety of locations through Multiverse rifts, never quite knowing where they'll end up..."

Ready for the G.O.A.T one more time?