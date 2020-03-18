Goat of Duty goes free to support #StayAtHome campaign

Staying at home is mandatory in most of the countries covered by the global network at Gamereactor. The coronavirus outbreak is especially strong in Italy and Spain at the moment, two countries with a specific video game in common, Goat of Duty. Italian developer 34BigThings and Spanish publisher Raiser Games have decided to give away copies of the online multiplayer shooter for the next two weeks.

Anyone is invited to download the Steam Early Access version of Goat of Duty starting today at 5pm GMT/6pm CET. Remember, you have to remain at your place and leave only under the legal circumstances approved by your government.

"In Spain and particularly in Italy, lockdowns on public movement in order to slow down to spread of COVID-19 have been in place for some time," said Ivano Zanchetta, Goat of Duty's Game Director. "It's a proven method to stem the rise in new cases, as plenty of people may have COVID-19 and be entirely unaware, passing it on to other, more vulnerable people unknowingly while out and about. If having a game to play when people are at home relaxes them at what is a stressful time for everyone, then we're happy to play out part."

According to Sergio de Benito, Raiser Game's Head of Marketing, the video games industry has a bigger role to play here than many may immediately consider. "Giving people something to do while they're at home - whether to keep their spirits up or to keep them from heading out - is a genuine priority right now, and publishers can and should do their part when it's financially viable for them to do so."

If you still can't believe that there is a first-person shooter featuring bloodthirsty goats, take a look at our Let's Play video below.