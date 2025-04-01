Goat Direct featured updates on Goat Simulator: The Card Game and teased the future of the series

HQ

The folk over at Coffee Stain North just concluded their first-ever Goat Direct broadcast, with this being a showcase dedicated to all things Goat Simulator and held on the anniversary of the first game's launch. The show offered a lot to fans across a broad array of topics, and with that in mind, here are all the announcements and developments.

To begin with, Goat Simulator: The Card Game made its debut and revealed that it would be launching a Kickstarter on April 30 to further fund its development. The project is being helmed by MOOD Publishing, the very same company that created Deep Rock Galactic: The Board Game.

For Goat Simulator 3 fans, the game just received a surprise free update called Gifts from the Rifts, which adds 27 new gears to collect and introduces two new events to enjoy as well. It will also add the playable goat variant, Plushie Pilgor.

Speaking about plushies, Coffee Stain has teamed up with YouTooz for an actual physical collectible Pilgor plushie that is now available to pre-order. This comes in line with the unveiling of a slate of themed controllers from CRKD, specifically the Nitro Deck device that is meant to be used with Nintendo Switch consoles.

On the topic of crossovers and collaborations, Goat Sim fans will be able to once again add the Pilgor outfit to their collection in Fortnite, as the cosmetic will return to round out the Year of the Goat.

Penultimately, the Multiverse of Nonsense expansion will soon be coming to Goat Simulator 3 on mobile devices, with this adding three new areas to explore and a host of additional features too.

And finally, to round things off is a teaser of what the future holds for the Goat Simulator series. Seemingly it refers to another expansion for Goat Simulator 3, but we'll just have to stay tuned to find out more in regards to it.