GO1 comes out on top at the Esports World Cup's Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves tournament

Due to the sheer number of tournaments that are being featured at the Esports World Cup, we will see several victors and champions being crowned on a weekly basis. For the inaugural weekend, a grand total of four victors were revealed, including one for the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves tournament.

This event saw 16 of the best players from around the world heading to Riyadh to battle it out in a tournament where $1 million was on the line. After a gruelling group stage and finals bracket, the ultimate winner was GO1, who overcame Xiaohai in the grand finale in a 5-3 fashion.

Competing for DetonatioN FocusMe, GO1 proved his excellence with Kain and Marco, which was enough to win the event and to head home with $300,000 in prize money and 1,000 Club Points for his team to stock up in the Club Championship too.

As for what's next for GO1, with EVO 2025 happening in early August and offering the winner a direct slot at the SNK World Championship 2025 Finals, we can only assume that GO1 will be appearing at the Las Vegas event.