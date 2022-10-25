Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fallout 76

Go trick or treating in Fallout 76's Halloween celebration

The Spooky Scorched event also brings costumed enemies running rampant around Appalachia.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With Halloween right around the corner, various games have already started their spooky season celebrations with festive and tailored events. One of the latest bunch to get in on the action is Bethesda's Fallout 76, which is bringing trick or treating and costumed enemies to Appalachia.

As noted in a 25th anniversary blog post, we're told that the Spooky Scorched event will see various costumed foes dotted around the world, which drop "quality in-game treats" for those who defeat them.

To add to this, we can look forward to trick or treating, with players able to visit friends and other players, to grab some candy from bowls left outside their homes. You will of course need to reciprocate the trick or treating by leaving your own bowl of candy outside your C.A.M.P., which can be filled up by purchasing sweets from local vendors.

The Spooky Scorched event will continue running until November 8.

Fallout 76

Related texts

0
Fallout 76: WastelandersScore

Fallout 76: Wastelanders
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"A monumental update to Fallout 76, marking its single greatest step in quality since it launched almost eighteen months ago."

1
Fallout 76Score

Fallout 76
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"The concept of a fully online Fallout title seemed so very sweet in theory but Bethesda has made more than a few stumbles along the way."



Loading next content