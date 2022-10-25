Go trick or treating in Fallout 76's Halloween celebration

HQ

With Halloween right around the corner, various games have already started their spooky season celebrations with festive and tailored events. One of the latest bunch to get in on the action is Bethesda's Fallout 76, which is bringing trick or treating and costumed enemies to Appalachia.

As noted in a 25th anniversary blog post, we're told that the Spooky Scorched event will see various costumed foes dotted around the world, which drop "quality in-game treats" for those who defeat them.

To add to this, we can look forward to trick or treating, with players able to visit friends and other players, to grab some candy from bowls left outside their homes. You will of course need to reciprocate the trick or treating by leaving your own bowl of candy outside your C.A.M.P., which can be filled up by purchasing sweets from local vendors.

The Spooky Scorched event will continue running until November 8.