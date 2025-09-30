Go retro with these PlayStation x Reebok 30th anniversary trainers

HQ

Sony has been celebrating the 30th anniversary of PlayStation for some time, but as part of the proceedings a new collaboration with Reebok has been revealed. This is coming in the form of a batch of trainers that are styled to reflect the regions where the PlayStation originally launched over three decades ago.

The PlayStation x Reebok line offers the InstaPump Fury 94 for Japan, the Pump Omni Zone II for the United States, and the Workout Plus for the UK. While each are marginally different in appearance, they all come in the signature PlayStation style and colour of the famous grey matched with plenty of white and even the original colourful PlayStation logo sported on the side too.

The shoes each launch in October and are part of a limited collection that also includes limited-edition packaging. The information about the shoes on PlayStation Blog adds:

"These sneakers draw inspiration from the original PlayStation's distinctive style, with Reebok sneaker silhouettes selected to match their original launch year and popularity at the time. All pairs come in unique, limited-edition packaging that mirrors the console's original launch design, featuring a shared anniversary gray color palette and key nostalgic details."

This is an ad:

Will you be looking to add some PlayStation drip to your wardrobe with these snazzy sneakers?