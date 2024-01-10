Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Go pro with Insta360's Ace Pro camera

We've got our hands on the gadget on the latest episode of Quick Look.

Generally speaking, when it comes to capturing and documenting active or extreme sports, GoPro has been the tool to use. But, Insta360 has created a competitor, a device known as the Ace camera series.

The Ace comes in a regular variant and also in a Pro variant, and as part of our latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on the Ace Pro edition, to see how this miniature camera elevates the base that GoPro rose to prominence with.

The Ace Pro features AI assistant tools, a 2.4-inch flip screen to see what you're filming, easy sharing software, the ability to shoot in a variety of resolutions and frame rates, and even protection against water, cold temperatures, pressure, and more.

Check out the Quick Look below for more information and some thoughts about the Insta360 Ace Pro from our very own Magnus.

