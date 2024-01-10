Go pro with Insta360's Ace Pro camera

HQ

Generally speaking, when it comes to capturing and documenting active or extreme sports, GoPro has been the tool to use. But, Insta360 has created a competitor, a device known as the Ace camera series.

The Ace comes in a regular variant and also in a Pro variant, and as part of our latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on the Ace Pro edition, to see how this miniature camera elevates the base that GoPro rose to prominence with.

The Ace Pro features AI assistant tools, a 2.4-inch flip screen to see what you're filming, easy sharing software, the ability to shoot in a variety of resolutions and frame rates, and even protection against water, cold temperatures, pressure, and more.

Check out the Quick Look below for more information and some thoughts about the Insta360 Ace Pro from our very own Magnus.