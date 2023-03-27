Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Go Fight Fantastic

Go Fight Fantastic offers 1-3 player hack n' slash

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for a visit to Bird Planet.

HQ

Playing hack n' slash with friends tends to be almost automatically fun, and the upcoming Go Fight Fantastic seems to be a prime example of this. Here 1-3 players (both local and online) can join forces to save Bird Planet, which has seemingly gotten into deep trouble and your band of smugglers is the last hope.

Go Fight Fantastic also sports "a degree of randomized level composition" to keep the levels fresh every time you play them. There's also a Horde Mode planned and the selectable characters can all be upgraded and modified.

Check a brand new gameplay trailer out below ahead of the release later this year.

