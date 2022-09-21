Go Fight Fantastic gets playable demo

Go Fight Fantastic isn't launching until next year, but you can already try this game out as a timed-demo has now been released on Steam. The demo ends on September 26, and offers co-op for 1-3 people both online and offline, and has a Horde mode to challenge the players cooperative abilities.

Here is the official Steam description:

"An exciting 1-3 player (co-op) hack n' slash. Each playable character has their own unique set of abilities and specific role to play in the party. Find cool upgrades and customize your character, explore and beat hard bosses in Story mode or meet your maker in the Horde Mode Arena."