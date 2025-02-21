Go behind the scenes of the F1 film with Brad Pitt

HQ

During yesterday's London Sports Gala, Apple and Warner took the opportunity to release some exciting extras for the upcoming F1 film starring Brad Pitt. The clip gives us an insight into the production of the film and the cutting-edge techniques used to capture the speed and intensity of the sport.

Kosinski explains that the team used the advanced camera technology developed for Top Gun: Maverick and took it even further to create an authentic experience. Even seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had something to say about the film, which he described as "the most authentic racing film ever".

Watch the clip below. F1 is expected to open in cinemas on 27 June.