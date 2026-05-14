Go behind-the-scenes of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in latest teaser

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Yesterday, The Punisher: One Last Kill arrived on Disney+ and served Marvel Cinematic Universe fans the next story in the wider world. Now that this special show has debuted, the next MCU project for 2026 is the box office behemoth, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While we no doubt expect Marvel Studios to dish out another main trailer for this flick as we edge ever closer to the premiere on July 31, for the time being, a new behind-the-scenes video has been shared alongside an additional poster.

The short clip sees lead star Tom Holland and director Destin Daniel Cretton talking about what went into making the promising film, while clips from the production gave us a taste of the stunts being planned. Plenty seems to be from the shoots that took place in Glasgow in August 2025, but there are a few other treats including a very brief glimpse at a snowy set where we see Spidey sporting a beanie and a gilet.

Again, this is also on top of a new poster arriving that sees Peter Parker/Spidey in a jacket, suggesting that while the premiere will happen in the middle of the summer for the northern hemisphere, much of the plot will be set in a more frigid and frosty New York City.