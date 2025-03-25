Go back to where it all began in Final Destination: Bloodlines

HQ

For a while, Final Destination was a cinematic regular occurrence, with new films debuting on a bi-annual basis. However, after 2011's Final Destination 5, Warner Bros. decided to press pause on the franchise and since then we've been waiting for more from the series. That wait is coming to an end in May.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is almost here, and this film takes us back to the beginning of the killing, for a twisted tale that revolves around a college student who returns home in an effort to put a stop to a vicious and terrifying cycle that sees her family dying really brutal and dark deaths.

The movie is being directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, utilising a screenplay written by Guy Busiuk and Lori Evans Taylor, and a story from the pair and Jon Watts too. The cast includes Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd.

With the movie almost here, you can see the trailer for the flick below, as well as its official synopsis. Final Destination: Bloodlines premieres from May 14.

"Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all."