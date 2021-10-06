LIVE
Forza Horizon 5

Go back to the future with Forza Horizon 5

It'll be coming during the first week that the game launches.

In the latest episode of the Forza Horizon 5 vlog Let's ¡Go!, Playground Games confirmed that the most requested car of them all is in fact being added to the game during the first week of the Festival Playlist. We are of course talking about the Delorean DMC-12, forever made immortal as a time machine in the iconic Back to the Future series.

If you want to take a look at what it looks like in-game, just head over this way. Are you looking forward to race a Delorean in Forza Horizon 5 when it launches on November 9 for PC and Xbox?

Forza Horizon 5

