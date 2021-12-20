GM rings in the generation of electric vehicles with the Hummer EV Edition 1

HQ

The automobile manufacturer GM has announced that it has jumped into the generation of electric vehicles with the launch of two new cars as part of its portfolio. Set to serve as a way for the company to achieve a zero-emissions future, GM has delivered both the Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup and the BrightDrop EV600, with both set to bolster its retail and commercial range of cars.

The EV Hummer and BrightDrop are both parts of GM's Ultium platform, which will help drive the company's growth in the EV market. In a press release, we're told that Ultium will not only be able to help GM make almost all of its cars, across each of its brands, but also aid in making EVs more profitable in the coming future.

"This is the first chapter for Ultium - and for GM's transition to a zero-emissions future," said GM president Mark Reuss. "Both commercial and retail customers will benefit from the EV experience, from exhilarating acceleration to low cost of operation, versatility and ability to customize after the sale. GM is ideally positioned to provide EVs for every customer in every segment, retail or commercial."

As for the new Hummer, this vehicle comes with quite the hefty price tag, with the car retailing at $110,295, but there are plans to introduce new variants of the vehicle in the coming years, each of which will come at various, and often cheaper price tags.

In terms of what is next for GM and EVs, the automobile manufacturer will be delivering the Cadillac LYRIQ in the first half of 2022, with the Chevrolet Silverado EV also set to be unveiled at CES in a few weeks.