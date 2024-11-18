Glorious' Model O 2 Mini Wireless Mouse is made for gamers with small hands

HQ

Finding the right gaming mouse for the job can be a hassle, especially when taking into account handedness and hand size. Thankfully, the folk over at Glorious came up with a solution that ticks most boxes and also still offers a lot of the features and elements that make a gaming mouse better than the competition.

It's known as the Model O 2 Mini Wireless Mouse and this is a symmetrical device that is designed primarily for right-handed folk with smaller or medium-sized hands. It has an ultralight body weighing just 57 grams, dual wireless connectivity, a battery life claiming a duration of over 200 hours, a 26K sensor, and switches rated for 80 million clicks.

Needless to say, this mouse does a bit of everything, so to see if this is the next addition to your setup, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts.