Glorious Model D3 Wireless

We have just published our review of Asus' ROG Harpe II Ace, a mouse that we decided is a tad too expensive, but which at the same time delivers pretty much everything you could want from a lightweight, versatile, and well-designed esports-oriented mouse.

Every now and then, two directly competing products arrive at the same time, and that is the situation we find ourselves in today. Glorious is now launching their Model 3 Wireless, which comes in at a price of €169.99, pretty much the same price as the Harpe II Ace.

Okay, so what can it do? Once again, this is a versatile but relatively esports-oriented lightweight mouse that aims to offer an extremely low combat weight without sacrificing key features. There is also a brand new idea, InfinitePlay, but we'll get to that later.

It weighs just 69 grams, which is quite a bit more than the Asus model, but despite this, the new BAMF 3.0 sensor has a whopping 30,000 DPI (whether this is overkill or not is up to the individual) and 750 IPS (or inches per second). Like Asus, the new switches are rated for 130 million clicks and are, of course, optical, and the fit is deliberately right-handed in a way that makes it more comfortable than the Harpe II Ace.

There is one thick RGB strip, which doesn't bother me much, and there are just two extra mouse buttons, which are also reliable. The construction itself is quite solid and sleek, as if Glorious already knows how a mouse like this should be designed, and it shows.

There are 100% PTFE feet underneath, and like the Harpe II Ace, it can achieve an 8000Hz polling rate wirelessly via the included 2.4GHz dongle, which unfortunately cannot be stored in the mouse frame itself when not in use. But there is something else that can.

Okay, so inside the mouse is a tiny internal battery that can provide about 10 hours of use, but at the back there is also a removable battery, which Glorious calls "InfinitePlay". By pressing it, you can take it out, and the box comes with a kind of dock that charges an extra battery, a quick replacement gives you an additional 75-ish hours of use, or well over 120 hours with Bluetooth.

Not only that, but this dock also gives you quick access to key settings such as DPI and polling. One could argue whether a device that lasts over 70 hours really needs an extra battery on standby, but that said, one can only applaud the whole concept here, which is almost similar to SteelSeries' ingenious approach with the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless. Knowing that you always have power ready, that you never have to dig out a USB-C cable at a critical moment, is truly a blessing, a blessing that only further benefits the most hardcore users.

The D3 Wireless is not just a capable mouse that gives the Harpe II Ace a run for its money, it's also a mouse that actually thinks a little outside the box. I would like to reward that, even if it does have some consequences for the weight.