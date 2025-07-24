Glorious Golden Bender gets a buildable figure from Brickcraft

HQ

Other figure and collectible companies besides Lego can have big collaborations, you know. Check out Brickcraft's latest Futurama figure, for example, which sees the glorious, golden Bender from Universe One make his presence known.

Costing $64.99, this special edition does cost nearly double the amount of the regular Bender figure, but it's still quite a ways off the price of highly sought-after Lego sets. Comprised of 413 pieces, Gold Bender is fully posable, his chest opens up, and he can even hold a drink or two.

This special edition by Brickcraft isn't currently available, although you can sign up for email notifications on the figure. It's made in celebration of Comic Con 2025 and will be a limited release, so snap it up fast if you want a golden robot on your shelf.

