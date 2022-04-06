Cookies

Trek to Yomi

Glorious gameplay from stunning Trek to Yomi

The game will launch this May, and will be an day one Game Pass title.

We really can't get enough of the stunning Trek to Yomi from Flying Wild Hog. An action-adventure clearly inspired by classic Akira Kurosawa movies, looking like nothing we've ever seen before. Today, we've got 16 minutes of really yummy gameplay in which we get to follow the games' protagonist Hiroki in his struggle to protect his village.

We can highly recommend you to check this unique title out. Trek to Yomi will be released on May 5 on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Game Pass starting day one.

Trek to Yomi

