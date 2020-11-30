Gloria and Zacian have been added to Pokémon Masters

You're watching Advertisements

It has been confirmed that Sword and Shield protagonist Gloria and Legendary Pokémon Zacian are coming to Pokémon Masters today. These new faces from the eighth generation games will now be able to join you as a sync pair and will be within the sync pair spotlight starting now until December 20.

To mark the arrival of these two characters, the developers are also handing out some rewards for active players. Players can scoop up 3,000 gems as a bonus for logging in between now and December 23. There is also the chance to receive up to 120 five-star scout tickets if you sign in every day from now up until December 20.

Are you pleased that Masters is showing Generation 8 some love?

Thanks, My Nintendo News.