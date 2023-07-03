Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Gloomy figures for Microsoft, Xbox sells below expectations

The latest generation of hardware is failing to keep pace with PlayStation 5.

The figures presented by Phil Spencer when he recently revealed the sales for Xbox were not very encouraging. Together, Series X and Series S have not managed to sell more than 21 million units. This can be compared to Sony and PlayStation 5 which, according to the latest reports, has managed to almost double that - hitting near 40 million.

Phil Spencer also said that a total of 79 million Xbox consoles have been sold during the last two generations, which in itself is not a bad figure but something that pales in comparison to the competition.

What do you think Microsoft needs to do to improve sales of the Xbox?

