Gloomy figures for Microsoft, Xbox sells below expectations

The figures presented by Phil Spencer when he recently revealed the sales for Xbox were not very encouraging. Together, Series X and Series S have not managed to sell more than 21 million units. This can be compared to Sony and PlayStation 5 which, according to the latest reports, has managed to almost double that - hitting near 40 million.

Phil Spencer also said that a total of 79 million Xbox consoles have been sold during the last two generations, which in itself is not a bad figure but something that pales in comparison to the competition.

What do you think Microsoft needs to do to improve sales of the Xbox?