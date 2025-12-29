Globe Soccer Awards 2025: full list of winners with Dembélé, Yamal, Ronaldo...

HQ

While not as famous and prestigious as Ballon d'Or and FIFA The Best, the Globe Soccer Awards also recognise the best individual players of the past year (accounting to the 2025 calendar year this time), and are voted by a jury made of former players, coaches, agents, and journalists.

The 2025 Globe Soccer Awards were handed in Dubai on Sunday, validating the choices from Ballon d'Or and The Best: Ousmane Dembélé from PSG and Aitana Bonmatí from Barça won Best Male and Female player, with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona won Best Male and Female Club.

The Globe Soccer Awards also recognise lesser known roles, like the best agents, sporting directors, club presidents or mental coach, and even best content creator. Here's the full list of awards from Globe Soccer 2025:



Best Male Player: Ousmane Dembélé (PSG)



Best Female Player: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)



Best Middle Eastern Player: Cristiano Ronaldo



Emerging Player: Désiré Doudé (PSG)



Best Forward: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)



Best Midfielder: Vitinha (PSG)



Best Men's Club: PSG



Best Women's Club: Barcelona



Best Coach: Luis Enrique (PSG)



Best Agent: Jorge Mendes



Best Sporting Director: Luis Campos (PSG)



Best President: Nasser Al-Khelaïfi (PSG)



Best Content Creator: Bilal Halal



Best Academy: Right to Dream



Career Achievement: Hidetoshi Nakata and Andrés Iniesta



Best Branding: Los Angeles Football Club



Best Mental Coach: Nicoletta Romanazzi



Best National Team: Portugal



Best Sporting Improvement: Paul Pogba



Maradona Award: Lamine Yamal



In case you're interested, here's the list of finalists, with the players nominated on every category. Do you agree with the Globe Soccer Awards 2025 winners?