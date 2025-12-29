Globe Soccer Awards 2025: full list of winners with Dembélé, Yamal, Ronaldo...
All the winners of the Globe Soccer Awards handed in Dubai.
While not as famous and prestigious as Ballon d'Or and FIFA The Best, the Globe Soccer Awards also recognise the best individual players of the past year (accounting to the 2025 calendar year this time), and are voted by a jury made of former players, coaches, agents, and journalists.
The 2025 Globe Soccer Awards were handed in Dubai on Sunday, validating the choices from Ballon d'Or and The Best: Ousmane Dembélé from PSG and Aitana Bonmatí from Barça won Best Male and Female player, with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona won Best Male and Female Club.
The Globe Soccer Awards also recognise lesser known roles, like the best agents, sporting directors, club presidents or mental coach, and even best content creator. Here's the full list of awards from Globe Soccer 2025:
- Best Male Player: Ousmane Dembélé (PSG)
- Best Female Player: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)
- Best Middle Eastern Player: Cristiano Ronaldo
- Emerging Player: Désiré Doudé (PSG)
- Best Forward: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)
- Best Midfielder: Vitinha (PSG)
- Best Men's Club: PSG
- Best Women's Club: Barcelona
- Best Coach: Luis Enrique (PSG)
- Best Agent: Jorge Mendes
- Best Sporting Director: Luis Campos (PSG)
- Best President: Nasser Al-Khelaïfi (PSG)
- Best Content Creator: Bilal Halal
- Best Academy: Right to Dream
- Career Achievement: Hidetoshi Nakata and Andrés Iniesta
- Best Branding: Los Angeles Football Club
- Best Mental Coach: Nicoletta Romanazzi
- Best National Team: Portugal
- Best Sporting Improvement: Paul Pogba
- Maradona Award: Lamine Yamal
In case you're interested, here's the list of finalists, with the players nominated on every category. Do you agree with the Globe Soccer Awards 2025 winners?