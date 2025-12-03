Globe Soccer Awards 2025: final list of nominees for Best Player, Club, Coach...

HQ

The Globe Soccer Awards have announced the finalists for the 2025 edition. These awards were created in 2010, with participation from UEFA, the European Club Association and the European Association of Player Agents. After a first selection of nominees, the final list of finalists has been voted by fans. Now, the winners will be chosen by a selection of fans and a jury made of former players, coaches, agents and journalists.

They are picked according to the calendar year of 2025, meaning that it takes into consideration the second half of last season and the beginning of the current 2025/26 season. The winners will be announced on December 28, 2025.

Globe Soccer Awards finalists:

Best Men's Player of 2025



Ousmane Dembélé



Désiré Doué



Erling Haaland



Achraf Hakimi



Vinícius Jr



Khvicha Kvaratskhelia



Robert Lewandowski



Kylian Mbappé



Nuno Mendes



Cole Palmer



Pedri



Raphinha



Mohamed Salah



Vitinha



Lamine Yamal



Best Women's Player of 2025



Sandy Baltimore



Barbra Banda



Aitana Bonmatí



Lucy Bronze



Linda Caidedo



Mariona Caldentey



Temwa Chawinga



Melchie Dumornay



Hannah Hampton



Chloe Kelly



Ewa Pajor



Claudia Pina



Alexia Putellas



Alessia Russo



Leah Williamson



Best Coach of 2025:



Xabi Alonso



Mikel Arteta



Luis Enrique



Hansi Flick



Enzo Maresca



Arne Slot



Best Forward of 2025



Ousmane Dembélé



Harry Kane



Khvicha Kvaratskhelia



Robert Lewandowski



Kylian Mbappé



Raphinha



Mohamed Salah



Lamine Yamal



Best Midfielder of 2025



Jude Bellingham



Desiré Doué



Fermin López



João Neves



Cole Palmer



Pedri



Federico Valverde



Vitinha



Best Emerging Player of 2025



Eliesse Ben Seghir



Pau Cubarsí



Désiré Doué



Arda Güler



João Neves



Kenan Yıldız



Best Men's Club of the Year



Al-Ahli



Barcelona



Bayern



Chelsea



Flamengo



Liverpool



PSG



Sporting



Best Women's Club of the Year



Arsenal



Barcelona



Chelsea



Juventus



Best Agent of 2025



Ali Barat



Jorge Mendes



Federico Pastorello



Fali Ramadani



Frank Trimboli



Best Sporting Director



Luís Campos



Deco



Michael Edwards & Richard Hughes



Giovanni Manna



Paul Winstanley & Laurence Stewart



Best Middle-East Player of 2025



Al-Dawsari



Karim Benzema



Riyad Mahrez



Cristiano Ronaldo



Vinícius Jr. won the award last year. Will Ousmane Dembélé add the Globe Soccer to his collection, alongside Ballon d'Or?