Globe Soccer Awards 2025: final list of nominees for Best Player, Club, Coach...
The winners of the Globe Soccer Awards will be announced on December 28, 2025.
The Globe Soccer Awards have announced the finalists for the 2025 edition. These awards were created in 2010, with participation from UEFA, the European Club Association and the European Association of Player Agents. After a first selection of nominees, the final list of finalists has been voted by fans. Now, the winners will be chosen by a selection of fans and a jury made of former players, coaches, agents and journalists.
They are picked according to the calendar year of 2025, meaning that it takes into consideration the second half of last season and the beginning of the current 2025/26 season. The winners will be announced on December 28, 2025.
Globe Soccer Awards finalists:
Best Men's Player of 2025
- Ousmane Dembélé
- Désiré Doué
- Erling Haaland
- Achraf Hakimi
- Vinícius Jr
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
- Robert Lewandowski
- Kylian Mbappé
- Nuno Mendes
- Cole Palmer
- Pedri
- Raphinha
- Mohamed Salah
- Vitinha
- Lamine Yamal
Best Women's Player of 2025
- Sandy Baltimore
- Barbra Banda
- Aitana Bonmatí
- Lucy Bronze
- Linda Caidedo
- Mariona Caldentey
- Temwa Chawinga
- Melchie Dumornay
- Hannah Hampton
- Chloe Kelly
- Ewa Pajor
- Claudia Pina
- Alexia Putellas
- Alessia Russo
- Leah Williamson
Best Coach of 2025:
- Xabi Alonso
- Mikel Arteta
- Luis Enrique
- Hansi Flick
- Enzo Maresca
- Arne Slot
Best Forward of 2025
- Ousmane Dembélé
- Harry Kane
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
- Robert Lewandowski
- Kylian Mbappé
- Raphinha
- Mohamed Salah
- Lamine Yamal
Best Midfielder of 2025
- Jude Bellingham
- Desiré Doué
- Fermin López
- João Neves
- Cole Palmer
- Pedri
- Federico Valverde
- Vitinha
Best Emerging Player of 2025
- Eliesse Ben Seghir
- Pau Cubarsí
- Désiré Doué
- Arda Güler
- João Neves
- Kenan Yıldız
Best Men's Club of the Year
- Al-Ahli
- Barcelona
- Bayern
- Chelsea
- Flamengo
- Liverpool
- PSG
- Sporting
Best Women's Club of the Year
- Arsenal
- Barcelona
- Chelsea
- Juventus
Best Agent of 2025
- Ali Barat
- Jorge Mendes
- Federico Pastorello
- Fali Ramadani
- Frank Trimboli
Best Sporting Director
- Luís Campos
- Deco
- Michael Edwards & Richard Hughes
- Giovanni Manna
- Paul Winstanley & Laurence Stewart
Best Middle-East Player of 2025
- Al-Dawsari
- Karim Benzema
- Riyad Mahrez
- Cristiano Ronaldo
Vinícius Jr. won the award last year. Will Ousmane Dembélé add the Globe Soccer to his collection, alongside Ballon d'Or?