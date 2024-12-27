English
Globe Soccer Awards 2024: all the nominees and how to watch the ceremony live

Today, Friday December 27, another football awards ceremony will take place.

Football fans have another awards ceremony to keep an eye today. While not as prestigious as Ballon d'Or and FIFA The Best, the Globe Soccer Awards, held since 2010 in Dubai, also recognizes the best players, clubs, entities and even agents.

The 15th edition of the Beyond Developments Globe Soccer Dubai Awards will have special guests like Cristiano Ronaldo or Thibaut Courtois, in a gala streamed live on YouTube, starting at 16:00 CET, 15:00 GMT, at the five star Atlantis resort in The Palm. The winners will be chosen taking into account fans' votes as well as jury's opinion, with figures such as Francesco Totti, Iker Casillas, Luis Figo, and Marcello Lippi.

Rodri won the Ballon d'Or this year, while Vinícius Jr. won the FIFA Best trophy, both by very small margins. Will any of the two win Globe Soccer?

These are all the players, managers and institutions nominees for Globe Soccer Awards 2024

Best Men's Player


  • Jude Bellingham

  • Dani Carvajal

  • Antonine Griezmann

  • Viktor Gyökeres

  • Erling Haaland

  • Harry Kane

  • Toni Kroos

  • Robert Lewandowski

  • Ademola Lookman

  • Lautaro Martínez

  • Kylian Mbappé

  • Lionel Messi

  • Cole Palmer

  • Rodrigo Hernández

  • Cristiano Ronaldo

  • Mohamed Salah

  • Vinicius Jr.

  • Lamine Yamal

Best Women's Player


  • Aitana Bonmatí

  • Lucy Bronze

  • Tabitha Chawinga

  • Caroline Graham Hansen

  • Giulia Gwinn

  • Lauren James

  • Ewa Pajor

  • Salma Paralluelo

  • Alexia Putellas

  • Mayra Ramírez

  • Khadija Shaw

  • Glodis Viggosdottir

Best Men's Club


  • Al Ahly

  • Atalanta

  • Atlético Mineiro

  • Bayer Leverkusen

  • Botafogo

  • Inter de Milán

  • Manchester City

  • Olympiacos

  • Real Madrid

  • Sporting de Portugal

Best Women's Club


  • FC Barcelona

  • Bayern de Múnich

  • Chelsea

  • Olympique de Lyon

Best Coach


  • Xabi Alonso

  • Carlo Ancelotti

  • Mikel Arteta

  • Luis de la Fuente

  • Gian Piero Gasperini

  • Pep Guardiola

  • Simone Inzaghi

Best Midfielder


  • Nicolo Barella

  • Jude Belingham

  • Hakan Çalhanoglu

  • Toni Kroos

  • Dani Olmo

  • Cole Palmer

  • Rodrigo Hernández

  • Fede Valverde

  • Vitinha

  • Florian Wirtz

  • Granit Xhaka

Best Forward


  • Artem Dovbyk

  • Phil Foden

  • Erling Haaland

  • Harry Kane

  • Lautaro Martínez

  • Kylian Mbappé

  • Mohamed Salah

  • Vinicius Jr.

  • Nico Williams

  • Lamine Yamal

Emerging Player


  • Pau Cubarsí

  • Alejandro Garnacho

  • Arda Güler

  • Kobbie Mainoo

  • Savinho

  • Lamine Yamal

  • Kenan Yildiz

Best Agent


  • Giuliano Bertolucci

  • Fernando Hidalgo

  • Kia Joorabchian

  • Jorge Mendes

  • Federico Pena

  • Frank Timboli

  • Pini Zahavi

Best Sporting Director


  • Piero Ausilio

  • Luís Campos

  • Edu Gaspar

  • Sebastian Kehl

  • Giovanni Sartori

  • Hugo Viana

Best Middle East Player


  • Salem Al-Dawsari

  • Riyad Mahrez

  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

  • Soufiane Rahimi

  • Cristiano Ronaldo

Best Middle East Club


  • Al Ahly

  • Al-Ain

  • Al Hilal

  • Al Nassr

