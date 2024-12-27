Globe Soccer Awards 2024: all the nominees and how to watch the ceremony live

HQ

Football fans have another awards ceremony to keep an eye today. While not as prestigious as Ballon d'Or and FIFA The Best, the Globe Soccer Awards, held since 2010 in Dubai, also recognizes the best players, clubs, entities and even agents.

The 15th edition of the Beyond Developments Globe Soccer Dubai Awards will have special guests like Cristiano Ronaldo or Thibaut Courtois, in a gala streamed live on YouTube, starting at 16:00 CET, 15:00 GMT, at the five star Atlantis resort in The Palm. The winners will be chosen taking into account fans' votes as well as jury's opinion, with figures such as Francesco Totti, Iker Casillas, Luis Figo, and Marcello Lippi.

Rodri won the Ballon d'Or this year, while Vinícius Jr. won the FIFA Best trophy, both by very small margins. Will any of the two win Globe Soccer?

These are all the players, managers and institutions nominees for Globe Soccer Awards 2024

Best Men's Player



Jude Bellingham



Dani Carvajal



Antonine Griezmann



Viktor Gyökeres



Erling Haaland



Harry Kane



Toni Kroos



Robert Lewandowski



Ademola Lookman



Lautaro Martínez



Kylian Mbappé



Lionel Messi



Cole Palmer



Rodrigo Hernández



Cristiano Ronaldo



Mohamed Salah



Vinicius Jr.



Lamine Yamal



Best Women's Player



Aitana Bonmatí



Lucy Bronze



Tabitha Chawinga



Caroline Graham Hansen



Giulia Gwinn



Lauren James



Ewa Pajor



Salma Paralluelo



Alexia Putellas



Mayra Ramírez



Khadija Shaw



Glodis Viggosdottir



Best Men's Club



Al Ahly



Atalanta



Atlético Mineiro



Bayer Leverkusen



Botafogo



Inter de Milán



Manchester City



Olympiacos



Real Madrid



Sporting de Portugal



Best Women's Club



FC Barcelona



Bayern de Múnich



Chelsea



Olympique de Lyon



Best Coach



Xabi Alonso



Carlo Ancelotti



Mikel Arteta



Luis de la Fuente



Gian Piero Gasperini



Pep Guardiola



Simone Inzaghi



Best Midfielder



Nicolo Barella



Jude Belingham



Hakan Çalhanoglu



Toni Kroos



Dani Olmo



Cole Palmer



Rodrigo Hernández



Fede Valverde



Vitinha



Florian Wirtz



Granit Xhaka



Best Forward



Artem Dovbyk



Phil Foden



Erling Haaland



Harry Kane



Lautaro Martínez



Kylian Mbappé



Mohamed Salah



Vinicius Jr.



Nico Williams



Lamine Yamal



Emerging Player



Pau Cubarsí



Alejandro Garnacho



Arda Güler



Kobbie Mainoo



Savinho



Lamine Yamal



Kenan Yildiz



Best Agent



Giuliano Bertolucci



Fernando Hidalgo



Kia Joorabchian



Jorge Mendes



Federico Pena



Frank Timboli



Pini Zahavi



Best Sporting Director



Piero Ausilio



Luís Campos



Edu Gaspar



Sebastian Kehl



Giovanni Sartori



Hugo Viana



Best Middle East Player



Salem Al-Dawsari



Riyad Mahrez



Sergej Milinkovic-Savic



Soufiane Rahimi



Cristiano Ronaldo



Best Middle East Club