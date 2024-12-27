Globe Soccer Awards 2024: all the nominees and how to watch the ceremony live
Today, Friday December 27, another football awards ceremony will take place.
HQ
Football fans have another awards ceremony to keep an eye today. While not as prestigious as Ballon d'Or and FIFA The Best, the Globe Soccer Awards, held since 2010 in Dubai, also recognizes the best players, clubs, entities and even agents.
The 15th edition of the Beyond Developments Globe Soccer Dubai Awards will have special guests like Cristiano Ronaldo or Thibaut Courtois, in a gala streamed live on YouTube, starting at 16:00 CET, 15:00 GMT, at the five star Atlantis resort in The Palm. The winners will be chosen taking into account fans' votes as well as jury's opinion, with figures such as Francesco Totti, Iker Casillas, Luis Figo, and Marcello Lippi.
Rodri won the Ballon d'Or this year, while Vinícius Jr. won the FIFA Best trophy, both by very small margins. Will any of the two win Globe Soccer?
These are all the players, managers and institutions nominees for Globe Soccer Awards 2024