Global talks to end plastic pollution fail once more

Global talks seeking to end plastic pollution have once again dissolved, as it seems countries just cannot come to an agreement on the best solution to deal with our reliance on the production of plastic and the oil required to sustain it.

As the BBC reports, these are the sixth UN negotiations in three years and ended in a deadlock. About 100 countries called for curbs on production of plastic, while oil states pushed back saying a focus on recycling would be more beneficial.

Cuban delegates said that a "historic opportunity" had been missed but there are no plans to stop the pursuit of a curb on plastic production. Plastics continue to benefit many sectors, but scientists are worried about the toxic chemicals they contain, which can effect the environment and our bodies as they break down into smaller pieces.

"It is unjust for us to face the brunt of yet another global environmental crisis we contribute minimally to," said the Pacific nation of Palau.

Plastic production has increased from two million tonnes in 1950 to 475 million in 2022 and is expected to rise further without regulation. While plastic producers believe plastic pollution can be held off with proper waste procedures, scientists believe that it will take limitations on the production as well as improved recycling to stop pollution.